Victoria Lynn Walters
1992 - 2020
Pawcatuck - Victoria Lynn Walters, 27, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1992, in New London to Earl and Ruth (Rathbun) Walters.

Victoria "Tori" always had a soft spot for animals. She was loving and sweet to all walks of life. As a little girl she always dreamed of being a veterinarian. She took steps to get there and was on her way by first accomplishing her CNA. She was an industrious worker with a penchant for timeliness. She was early for absolutely everything. She was incredibly caring and her generosity was unbounded; she would give to others as quickly as she received.

Victoria is survived by her parents, Earl and Ruth; and her siblings, Mathew, John, and Kara.

The funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter to continue to spread a little bit of the generosity Tori had to the animals she loved that need it most.

Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2020.
