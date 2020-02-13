|
Waterford - Vilma Marina (Gramolini) Frausini of Waterford made her journey Feb. 11, 2020, to be with the love of her life, Augustus "Gus" Frausini, who she married Feb. 3, 1951. Vilma was born in New London Feb. 17, 1932, to the late Romano and Maria "Mary" (Alegi) Gramolini.
Vilma was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Ann Frausini who passed away in 1972; her brother Rudolf "Rudy" Gramolini and wife Jean. After the passing of her brother and sister in-law, Vilma considered herself to be a second mother to their four children, Robert, Nancy, Gary and Judy. She is survived by her son William Frausini and wife Lori; granddaughter Gina Cluff and husband Michael; grandson Marco Frausini; and great-grandson Quinton Cluff. Vilma is also survived by her sisters and brothers in-law and their spouses; as well as many nieces, and nephews whom she adored.
Vilma graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1950. She retired from Hartford National Bank and Trust after 25 years of employment. She then went to work an additional 19 years at Mitchell College before retiring at the age of 81. Vilma especially loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching sports, playing cards and was an avid reader. She will miss spending time with her best friend and sister in-law, Rita Frausini, with whom she shared the same date of birth. Vilma will miss her dear friend and partner in crime, Nancy Prochorena.
Family and friends are together for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Per her request there will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to, , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2020