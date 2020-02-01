Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Vincent Sebastian
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center,
110 Pequot Trail,
Ledyard, IL
Ledyard - Vincent A. "Vinny" Sebastian III, 28, of Ledyard entered eternal rest Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in Providence, R.I. the son of Vincent Sebastian Jr. and Victoria Marteka Jackson.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 3, at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, 110 Pequot Trail, Ledyard. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Museum. Interment will immediately follow at the Mashantucket Pequot Burial Ground, Ledyard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Feb. 1, 2020
