Ledyard - Vincent A. "Vinny" Sebastian III, 28, of Ledyard entered eternal rest Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in Providence, R.I. the son of Vincent Sebastian Jr. and Victoria Marteka Jackson.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 3, at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, 110 Pequot Trail, Ledyard. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Museum. Interment will immediately follow at the Mashantucket Pequot Burial Ground, Ledyard.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Feb. 1, 2020