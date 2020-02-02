|
Waterford - Vincent J. Farnsworth, 75, passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Vincent was born July 7, 1944, in Norwich, the son of the late Vincent and Stella Phaneuf.
He was a 1962 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and also a graduate of Lyndon State College in Vermont. He worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat for over 30 years.
Vincent was a very curious person who loved boating. He volunteered at the Mystic Seaport Museum and at various local libraries. He was a very goodhearted person; after his passing, he donated his remains to science.
He is survived by his sister Kathleen Govotski and her husband Donald of New Hartford; and by his nephew Benjamin Govotski and his wife Tina of Cape Coral, Fla.
All services are private for the family. To leave a message of condolence for Vincent's family, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020