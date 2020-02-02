Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Farnsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Farnsworth


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Farnsworth Obituary
Waterford - Vincent J. Farnsworth, 75, passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Vincent was born July 7, 1944, in Norwich, the son of the late Vincent and Stella Phaneuf.

He was a 1962 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and also a graduate of Lyndon State College in Vermont. He worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat for over 30 years.

Vincent was a very curious person who loved boating. He volunteered at the Mystic Seaport Museum and at various local libraries. He was a very goodhearted person; after his passing, he donated his remains to science.

He is survived by his sister Kathleen Govotski and her husband Donald of New Hartford; and by his nephew Benjamin Govotski and his wife Tina of Cape Coral, Fla.

All services are private for the family. To leave a message of condolence for Vincent's family, please visit www.churchandallen.com.

The Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -