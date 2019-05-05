Home

Vincent Ursitti Obituary
Mystic - Vincent A. Ursitti, 69, of Mystic died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nina Ursitti.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. A complete obituary will be published in next Sunday's edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 5, 2019
