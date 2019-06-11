|
Ledyard - Viola Lenk Leonard, 90, of Ledyard died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was predeceased by her husband, Wardwell C. Leonard Jr. who died in December of 2017.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the New London Day.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 11, 2019
