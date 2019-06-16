Ledyard - Viola Lenk Leonard, 90, died unexpectedly June 8, 2019. She was born in Winchester, Mass. Jan. 8, 1929, to Oscar C. Lenk and Hazel Campbell Lenk. Viola grew up in Brookline, Mass., spending summers at her family's beloved summer home on Wequaquet Lake on Cape Cod. She described herself as a tomboy and played field hockey in high school. She was predeceased by her parents; brother Edward C. Lenk; and husband Wardwell C. Leonard, Jr.



Viola met Ward at Brown University, where they were seated alphabetically in German and chemistry classes. She graduated from Pembroke College in 1950 with a degree in biology. After college, she worked first for Boston Children's Hospital and then for Connecticut College.



In May 1952, Viola and Ward were married, and in December 1953, they bought their home in Ledyard, where they raised four children. Viola, who considered herself a city girl, found she loved living in the countryside surrounded by nature. She learned about birds from Ward, and together they faithfully kept the bird feeders filled. Over the years, she and Ward took many wilderness camping and canoe trips. Later, she became a certified Master Gardener.



Viola always loved books and enjoyed working for the Ledyard Libraries, retiring in April 1997 after 15 years. As a biology major, she was interested in public health and volunteered for the Ledyard Public Health Nursing Service.



She loved music and sang with Sweet Adelines in the 1980s. She especially enjoyed being part of the Bell Choir and Senior Choir at Ledyard Congregational Church, where she was a long-time member and still enjoyed Women's Fellowship.



Viola also loved fiber arts and was a member of the Handweavers' Guild of Connecticut.



She loved to travel and enticed Ward, who was happy reading the National Geographic, to join her. Their travels included the British Isles, Central and South America, Greece, Egypt, and Scandinavia, opera tours in Europe, and a trip to Hudson Bay, Canada.



In addition to many dear friends, Viola is survived by her daughters, Catherine Leonard of Stow, Mass. (Tom Porcher), Jennifer Whitney of Ledyard (George), and Sarah Leonard of Roswell, Ga. (Glenn Maggiola); and her son, Wardwell Leonard III of Concord, Mass. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Mark Leonard (Becca Vogt), Faith Sprigg (Ian), Heidi Eilenberger, Emily Levine (Eric), Molly Porcher (Andrew del Calvo), Anthony Maggiola, Samuel Maggiola, and Thomas Maggiola; and three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Atreus, and Josephine.



A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Ledyard Congregational Church.



Donations may be made in Viola's memory to the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, CT 06339.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary