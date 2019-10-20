|
|
Norwich - Viola "Vi" R. Moseley, 80, died peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Willimantic April 10, 1939, the eldest of five children of the late Emile and Rita (Boulay) Dazy.
Vi grew up on the family farm in Willimantic, and graduated from Windham High School. She was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" N. Moseley Sr. who predeceased her in 2009. The couple raised five children. Although she was born and raised in Ct., Vi had a great dislike for the cold weather; therefore, she had moved to Fla. several times, but always came back to be with her family whom she cherished. Vi was a strong woman who overcame every obstacle. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, and her family.
Vi will be greatly missed by her daughter Joyce Taylor and husband Les of Moosup; her son Dennis Moseley and his wife Susan of Tampa; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brothers Robert Dazy and wife Barbara of Montville, and Roland Dazy of Norwich, with whom she lived these last few years, and his wife Stephanie of Ledyard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Robin Moseley; sons Gerald N. Moseley Jr. and Richard Moseley; her sister and best friend Theresa Rollett; brother Ernest Dazy; and grandchildren Crystal and Dennis Jr.
Vi will be laid to rest with her husband Jerry, sons Jerry Jr. and Rich Moseley at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla. at the convenience of the family.
Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with arrangements for Viola's care
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019