East Lyme - Viola Stadnick passed away peacefully, in her sleep at home, Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born Dec. 12, 1922, in Pawtucket, R.I., the only child of Benjamin and Josephine Sleczkowski.
She graduated with honors from Pawtucket East High School. Being prevented from attending college due to the beginning of World War II, she was then employed at the Providence Chamber of Commerce.
Viola is predeceased by her husband Joseph Stadnick of Niantic, a retired naval officer and survivor of Pearl Harbor. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Navy, they settled in Niantic.
Viola was an active communicant of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She taught CCD for 25 years, and was one of the first women lectors and Eucharistic ministers. She also helped organize Bible groups, and was an active participant in the spiritual renewal ministry. Viola was also active in the community. She held the office of president of the East Lyme Federated Democratic Women's League, and worked at the East Lyme voting polls for many years. Viola also enjoyed traveling, dining out and relaxing at the beach.
She is survived by her only son, Benjamin; and daughter-in-law Donna (Bianco) Stadnick. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, the graveside services will be private. A memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.