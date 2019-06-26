Norwich - Viola (Topalis) Trantalis died June 19, 2019, at her home just two weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Born in Norwich during the roaring 20s and growing up during the Great Depression, Viola was predeceased by her husband John in 2008. Viola was the daughter of Greek immigrants, Zafiris Topalis and Marianthi (Kokinis) Topalis, who travelled to this country from Plomari, Lesvos, Greece. She was one of seven children, predeceased by her sisters, Penelope Andriote, Irene McMahon; and her brothers, Peter Topalis and John Topalis. She is survived by her children, William (Elaine), Jeffrey, Dean, and Marilyn (James); and her grandson Jonathan, whom she dearly loved.



Viola was a loving mother and an avid member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. After devoting most of her adult life as a homemaker caring for her family, she discovered new interests as a court interpreter, a caretaker for others, as well as an active member of the Ladies' Philoptochos Society. In 1998, Viola was the recipient of the Laity Award bestowed upon her by the Metropolitan of Boston.



A Visitation has been scheduled for noon June 29, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 347 Washington Street, Norwich, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery Norwich.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Trinity Endowment Fund at the church address.



