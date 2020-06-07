Ponce, Puerto Rico - Virgen Julia Diaz Ortiz, 91, passed away June 7, 2019, exactly 91 years from her Baptismal date. She was born March 1, 1928.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years Edgardo Lebron Valls; her children, Edgardo Lebron Diaz and Maritza Lebron Diaz (OConnell) and their spouses. She is also survived by two grandchildren, David and Erin OConnell; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Delilah and Declan; her brothers and sisters, Gladys Diaz, Freddy Diaz and Willie Diaz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and six of her brothers and sisters. The Lebron family would like to thank her caretakers Primitiva, Reyes, Marisol, Omayra and Lisin, who cared for her until her death and those in at the Hogar Santa Marta.



She was the director of the Cursillos de Cristiandad in the Diocese of Ponce, Puerto Rico for many years. Virgen was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary whose name she received from her mother. She was a voracious reader and never missed the daily newspaper.



Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 10, 2019, at the Hogar Santa Marta in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Christian Burial followed at the Cementerio de La Piedad. Funeraria Jackie Oliver, Ponce, Pueto Rico was in charge of the arrangements.



