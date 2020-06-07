Virgen Julia Diaz Ortiz
1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ponce, Puerto Rico - Virgen Julia Diaz Ortiz, 91, passed away June 7, 2019, exactly 91 years from her Baptismal date. She was born March 1, 1928.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Edgardo Lebron Valls; her children, Edgardo Lebron Diaz and Maritza Lebron Diaz (OConnell) and their spouses. She is also survived by two grandchildren, David and Erin OConnell; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Delilah and Declan; her brothers and sisters, Gladys Diaz, Freddy Diaz and Willie Diaz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and six of her brothers and sisters. The Lebron family would like to thank her caretakers Primitiva, Reyes, Marisol, Omayra and Lisin, who cared for her until her death and those in at the Hogar Santa Marta.

She was the director of the Cursillos de Cristiandad in the Diocese of Ponce, Puerto Rico for many years. Virgen was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary whose name she received from her mother. She was a voracious reader and never missed the daily newspaper.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 10, 2019, at the Hogar Santa Marta in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Christian Burial followed at the Cementerio de La Piedad. Funeraria Jackie Oliver, Ponce, Pueto Rico was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved