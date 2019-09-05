|
|
Gales Ferry - Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer, 76, currently of Gales Ferry and formerly of Williamsport, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 11, 1942, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ramon H. and Hazel M. (Pearce) Palmer.
Ginny graduated from Williamsport High School in 1960, received her bachelor's degree in secondary math from Bloomsburg State College in 1964, and later graduated from Cornell University with her master's degree in math education in 1968. Ginny was a math teacher at Falconer High School, N.Y. for three years, and then at East Lyme High School, retiring after 32 years of teaching there.
Ginny was a member of Groton Bible Chapel and a faithful prayer warrior who loved studying and teaching the scriptures. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, loved music, including hymns and classical music, and she played the piano. Most of all, Ginny was a spiritual mentor and caregiver to many, and cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving family members are her siblings, David E. Palmer (Sherry) of Linden, Marilyn J. Davis (Brent) of Beachwood, N.J. and Wayne R. Palmer (Pamela Herrington), of Williamsport; her nieces and nephews, Cristi L. Palmer (Jay Shumsky), David D. Palmer (Jenn), Mark R. Palmer (Amie), Todd P. Davis (Kate), Eric P. Davis (Kim), Peter B. Davis (Lisa), and Amanda A. Palmer; and 6 grandnieces and 6 grandnephews.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ginny will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 1 p.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home.
A memorial service to honor the life of Ginny will be held at Groton Bible Chapel on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Camp Susque, 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run, PA 17771. www.susque.org.
www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019