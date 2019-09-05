Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Confer Funeral Home Inc
1914 Memorial Ave
Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 323-7717
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer Obituary
Gales Ferry - Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer, 76, currently of Gales Ferry and formerly of Williamsport, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 11, 1942, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ramon H. and Hazel M. (Pearce) Palmer.

Ginny graduated from Williamsport High School in 1960, received her bachelor's degree in secondary math from Bloomsburg State College in 1964, and later graduated from Cornell University with her master's degree in math education in 1968. Ginny was a math teacher at Falconer High School, N.Y. for three years, and then at East Lyme High School, retiring after 32 years of teaching there.

Ginny was a member of Groton Bible Chapel and a faithful prayer warrior who loved studying and teaching the scriptures. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, loved music, including hymns and classical music, and she played the piano. Most of all, Ginny was a spiritual mentor and caregiver to many, and cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving family members are her siblings, David E. Palmer (Sherry) of Linden, Marilyn J. Davis (Brent) of Beachwood, N.J. and Wayne R. Palmer (Pamela Herrington), of Williamsport; her nieces and nephews, Cristi L. Palmer (Jay Shumsky), David D. Palmer (Jenn), Mark R. Palmer (Amie), Todd P. Davis (Kate), Eric P. Davis (Kim), Peter B. Davis (Lisa), and Amanda A. Palmer; and 6 grandnieces and 6 grandnephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ginny will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 1 p.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ginny will be held at Groton Bible Chapel on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Camp Susque, 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run, PA 17771. www.susque.org.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now