Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Groton Bible Chapel
Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer


1942 - 2019
Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer Obituary
Gales Ferry - Virginia A. "Ginny" Palmer, 76, of Gales Ferry and formerly of Williamsport, Pa. passed away Sept. 3, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 11, 1942, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ramon H. and Hazel M. (Pearce) Palmer. Ginny was graduated from Williamsport High School and received her bachelor's degree in secondary math education from Bloomsburg State College. Later she graduated from Cornell University with a master's degree in math education.

Ginny was a math teacher at Falconer High School, N.Y. for three years and then at East Lyme High School retiring after 32 years of teaching there. She was a member of Groton Bible Chapel and was a faithful prayer warrior who loved studying and teaching the Bible. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and playing the piano. Most of all Ginny was a spiritual mentor to her students and caregiver to many.

A Memorial time in her honor will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Groton Bible Chapel. A reception for the sharing of "Ginny stories" will take place immediately after the service.
Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2019
