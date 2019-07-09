Groton - Virginia "Ginny" Apicelli, 93, of Groton, passed away July 6, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.



Virginia was born November 11, 1925, in Groton to the late Michael and Minnie Piacenza. She was the beloved wife of Frank Apicelli, who predeceased her.



Virginia is survived by her son, Gary and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Gary Apicelli and Kristine (Mike) Pelletier; and great-grandchildren, Kinslie, Kambrie and Kohlbie Pelletier; as well as many close nieces and nephews.



Virginia was predeceased by her five siblings, Sam Piacenza, John Piacenza, Pat Piacenza, Lucy Brown, and Liz Cote.



A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Groton. Burial will follow at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling the arrangements.



Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Fairview for the excellent care she received.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fairview Nursing Home 235 Lestertown Road Groton, CT 06340.