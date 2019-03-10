|
Waterford - Virginia Frederick, 92 of Waterford passed away March 8, 2019, in the company of her loving family.
She was born April 21, 1926, in Groton, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Farinella) Pisapia. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Wednesday at St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with her care and there are no visiting hours. A complete obit will appear in Monday edition of The New London Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019
