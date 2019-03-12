Waterford - Virginia Frederick, 92 of Waterford passed away on March 8, 2019, in the company of her loving family.



She was born April 21, 1926, in Groton, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Farinella) Pisapia. Virginia attended local schools and graduated from the former Chapman Technical High School, class of 1944.



She was united in marriage to Otello Frederick on June 9, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church, Groton. Mr. Frederick died Feb. 14, 2005. She was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and worked at the former D&L Store in New London.



Virginia enjoyed cooking and baking Italian specialties for family (always without a recipe), playing cards with her many friends, and visiting the local casinos.



She is survived by her three children: Debra, and her husband, Paul, of Mansfield; Joan, of New London; and Michael, of Waterford. Virginia also leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will remember "Noni" with love. She was predeceased by five siblings: Angelina Campo, Mary La Bombard, John, Albert and Anthony Pisapia, as well as a special sister in-law, Viola Bonanno.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to New Choice Home Care and Ama, her caregiver for more than two years. A thank you also to Vitas Hospice Care and the kind staff of L+M Hospital.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care. As per Virginia's wishes, there are no visiting hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Waterford Public Library, 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT 06385. Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019