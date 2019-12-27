|
Gulfport, Miss. - Virginia Lee "Ginny" Romano, 84, of Gulfport, Miss. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Virginia was born in Waterford Aug. 13, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Montford and Elaine Ashburn.
Virginia graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in New London in 1954. She married her husband, Joseph Romano July 2, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in New London.
Ms. Romano was a charter member and past President of the American Business Women's Association, past President of the Italian American Society and a past member of the Hibernia Marching Society of South Mississippi.
Ms. Romano had a twin daughter, Joan Romano Rodolfich who passed away in June 1994 and was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Overbay of Duluth, Ga.
She is survived by her husband of 64 ½ years, Joseph J. "Joey" Romano; her three sons, Leo Romano (Marie), Dan G. Romano (Suzette) all of Gulfport, Miss., and Jay Romano (Gail) of Wesley Chapel, Fla. She is also survived by three sisters, Shirley McGrath, Dorothy Almeda, and Joan Gessner all of Uncasville. She has four grandchildren, Amber Ladner (Jonathan), Chris Romano (Veronica) all of Gulfport, Miss., Nicholas Romano (Samantha) of Oxford, Miss., and Alexander Romano of Starkville, Miss.; and seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Anna Grace, Barrett, and Beckett Ladner, Rowan and Walker Romano all of Gulfport, Miss. and Linda Grace Romano of Oxford, Miss.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, where friends may visit one hour prior to the Mass all at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, Miss. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
The family prefers memorials be made to St. James Catholic Church/School and .
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 27, 2019