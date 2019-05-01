Westerly - Virginia M. Smith passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28th, at her Westerly home after a courageous battle with cancer, in the company of her family with the sounds of her favorite, Dean Martin, playing in the background.



Virginia was born in Westerly in 1931, to Nunzio and Margaret (Terranova) Vocatura.



She and her late husband, Richard Smith, moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla. after her career at Yardney Electric. She started there in 1963, as a Materials Handler, retiring in 1994 as a Quality Control Auditor and Inspector B. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church and a member of The Elks.



Virginia and Dick enjoyed many years of travel after their retirement, and in recent years, she treated family with trips to Italy. She took in as many wine and cheese festivals as she could find. Virginia prided herself as a professional bargain shopper, knowledgeable of every sale item from the Thames River to Bald Hill.



She is survived by her brother, Fred Vocatura of Westerly and Deerfield Beach, Fla.; daughters, Margaret Gigante of Charlestown and Roz (Nick) Castagna of Pawcatuck; grandchildren, Shannon (Chris) Denning, Dylan Fasoli, Kassandra Caldarone, Nicole and Gabrielle Dawson; and 14 great-grandchildren. Virginia was predeceased by brothers, Joe, Peter and Nunzio Vocatura; step-sister, Jane Vocatura Gabrielle; son, Ricky Dawson; and grandson, Shad Caouette.



Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Johnnycake Center of Westerly in Virginia's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 1, 2019