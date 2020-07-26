Groton - On July 19, 2020, Virginia McTeague died at the age of 75. If you knew her, you may have called her "Ginny," "Virgie," "Mama" or "Mimi." She was a loving mother to her four children, Rynn, Teryn, Shaymus and Shaylyn, and a caring wife to her husband Terrence, who predeceased her in 2010.



Born in Germany and raised in France, she made her way to Palm Springs, Calif. with her mother at the age of eight. Later landing in San Jose, Calif., where she attended college, she met her husband and started a family. The family moved to Groton in 1989, and made it their home. She will be missed, but her memory will be loved.



A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 31, at 8 Main Street, Noank. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



