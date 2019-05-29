East Lyme - Virginia S. Dwyer, 80, of Niantic passed away Friday May 25, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London after a hard-fought battle with cancer and stroke recovery.



She was born March 26, 1939, in Yonkers, N.Y., the daughter of Michael and Irene Biear Smee. She was united in marriage to Roger F. Dwyer Aug. 31, 1963, in Yonkers, N.Y. They were married for 55 happy years.



Virginia graduated from Charles E. Gorton High School in Yonkers, N.Y. with a regent's diploma and was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked as a legal stenographer and secretary for many years. Her most treasured times were vacationing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. with her family, going to Scottish Festivals in Lincoln, N.H. and around New England and especially gardening in her yard.



She is survived by her husband Roger F. Dwyer; her daughter Michele M. Dwyer; and her son-in-law Michael Buck; one grandson Kyle A. Buck; her sister-in-law Georgette Serchak and brother-in-law Carl Dwyer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday May 31, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will follow in the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. The family will receive relatives and friends from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.



In lieu of flowers donations in Virginia's memory may be made to St. Agnes Church. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019