Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Michael's Catholic Church
48 Walnut Street
Brattleboro, CT
Virginia "Molly" Wheeler


1933 - 2019
Virginia "Molly" Wheeler Obituary
East Dover, Vt. - Virginia "Molly" Wheeler, 86, of North Street in East Dover, died Aug. 22, 2019, at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Virginia "Molly" Wheeler will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Brattleboro. Burial and committal rites will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.

To view her full obituary and sign an online guestbook please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019
