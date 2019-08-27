|
East Dover, Vt. - Virginia "Molly" Wheeler, 86, of North Street in East Dover, died Aug. 22, 2019, at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Virginia "Molly" Wheeler will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Brattleboro. Burial and committal rites will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019