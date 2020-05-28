Vivian Inez "Princess" Lancaster
1961 - 2020
New London - Vivian Inez "Princess" Lancaster, 59, of Colman Street, New London died at Lawrence +Memorial Hospital Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Miss Lancaster was born May 13, 1961, in New London, the daughter of Richard J. and Vivian Lewis Lancaster. She attended New London Public Schools and graduated from New London High School in 1979. She was employed by the TVCCA's Head Start Program and Kids Quest at Mohegan Sun.

Vivian is survived by two sisters, Beverly McKelvin and Doreen Lancaster both of New London; two brothers, Anthony Lancaster of New London and Brian Lancaster of Niantic; a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; three brothers; Michael W Lancaster Sr., Burt D. Lancaster, and Richard J. Lancaster III; and two sisters, Kathryn Jones and Gail Speedwell.

Funeral services are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting the family. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
