Noank - Vivian M. (Studwell) Reed, 88, formerly of the Mystic River Homes Congregate, passed peacefully from here to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the Groton Regency, Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019.



Vivian is survived by her daughters, Lynne (Thomas) Giesing and Margaret Matzdorff; and son, Glenn (Patti) Studwell, all of Groton; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sharyn Viera of Ohio. Vivian is predeceased by her first husband, Edward Studwell, and her second husband, Edgar Reed.



Vivian was born April 3, 1930, in Derby to Vincent E. and Ebba E. Maloney. She grew up in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School in 1948. Vivian began a lifelong nursing career after graduating from Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Her nursing career took her to New York State, Yale-New Haven, and Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. Her career at L+M spanned 15 years, rising to become an Assistant Head Nurse. Vivian then then took a position at Pfizer, Inc., working as an occupational health nurse for 22 years. During the course of her career, Vivian was involved in and President of the Nurses Association of SECT. After her retirement, Vivian loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She attended Groton Bible Chapel and for many years was involved in Wednesday Morning Bible Study. In 2007, Vivian moved from Uncasville to Mystic River Homes Cottages/Congregate. While living at the Cottages, Vivian was the Treasurer of the Residents' Association. Vivian loved being with people, and over the course of her lifetime she developed many long-lasting friendships. She was known for the glint in her eye and her giggle will be remembered for her love of her family and friends and her caring heart always wanting to help others.



Her family will greet relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 3, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 4, at Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private for the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor/memory may be made to Camp Berea, 68 Berea Road, Hebron, NH. 03241, where Vivian served as a counselor for many summers.