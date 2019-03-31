|
|
|
Waterford - Vivian (Cook) MacDonald age 96 of Waterford passed away Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.
She was born in Jericho, Vt. July 30, 1922 ,the daughter of Gilbert and Eva Reynolds Cook.
Vivian had been the secretary of the Second Congregational Church in New London.
A private graveside service will be held in Jericho, VT. A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.
Donations in her memory may be directed to Thames Valley Meals on Wheels, 81 Stockhouse Rd, Bozrah, CT 06334. Byles Memorial home, byles.com, New London is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More