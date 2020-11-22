Ledyard - W. Carl Jeckel, 90, of Ledyard died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Sandra Anderson Jeckel.
Carl was born April 23, 1930, in Westerly, the son of William and Beatrice Jeckel. He grew up in Mystic and graduated from Stonington High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Leyte during the Korean War. After the service, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bryant College, where he met his wife to be.
He married Sandra Dec. 10, 1955, and they raised their family in Ledyard. He worked as the office manager for the Cottrell Lumber Company until 1988. Carl and Sandra continued with the Cottrell Lamp Shop, where he repaired and refurbished lamps and light fixtures.
Carl was a long-term member of Ledyard Congregational Church where he served in various committees. He sang in the choir for over fifty years. He also sang with the barbershop chorus, "Sea Notes," of New London. He played an active role in Boy Scout Troop 16 in Ledyard and BSA Pequot Council of SECT. Carl loved to fish. He never missed an "opening day" for trout, but also enjoyed fishing in the race, and fly fishing and bass fishing at Forked Lake. He was also a member of Mystic Rod and Gun Club. Carl and his extended family went camping every summer at Forked Lake, nestled in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains. Memories of water skiing, themed parties, sailing, canoeing, singing around the campfire and especially being taken to "his spot" at dusk to fish will be cherished forever.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Phillip Jeckel; son Mark (Nancy) Jeckel; daughters, Andrea (Phil) Barbour and Holly (Tim) Gallimore; eight grandchildren: four great-granddaughters: as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Donations may be made to the Jeckel Family Music Fund c/o Ledyard Congregational Church, Ledyard, CT.
