The Rev. Wallace W. Anderson Jr., pastor at the Second Congregational Church of New London from 1981 to 1993, died early Monday morning Mar. 11, 2019, of natural causes at the Pickersgill Retirement Community in Towson, Maryland. He was 89 and had lived in the Baltimore area since 1997.



In his work in New London from 1981 to 1993, the Rev. Anderson showed a deep care for his parishioners, a heartfelt adherence to the values of his faith and a passionate commitment to the underprivileged. Over the course of his career in Vermont and Connecticut, from quietly helping ensure heating oil for the rural poor, to securing provision of fluoridated water through grass roots lobbying of underserved communities, to more active and vocal support for improved Christian-Jewish relations here in New London, Rev. Anderson led a life of service to others.



In 1959, Rev. Anderson married Lynette A. W. Mock, a native of Baltimore and graduate of Bryn Mawr School '51 and Wellesley '55. Mrs. Anderson served as a Social Worker at the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.



A graduate of Phillips Academy '47, Amherst College '51 and the Union Theological Seminary '55, Rev. Anderson studied under the academic mentorship of the theologian Paul Tillich, who nominated him for a year's study at Cambridge University in 1955-6 as the leading graduate student at UTS. His sports talents made him a keen tennis player and skier in college and at graduate school, where he earned the right to compete for the Cambridge Ski Team in Austria, Switzerland and Norway.



A Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 24, at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1316 Park Avenue in Baltimore. A graveside service is planned at the New London Cemetery in early June.



Rev. Anderson was predeceased by his wife in 2000; and his son David Wallace Anderson in 1992. In addition to his son, Peter Anderson of Newtown Square, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Kerry Anderson; and two grandchildren, Adelynn and Chase Anderson, he is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Peggy and Charlie Obrecht of Baltimore; his brother-in-law, Raleigh Brent; and multiple nieces and nephews in Baltimore and on Squam Lake in New Hampshire.



Donations can be made to the Institute of Islamic, Christian, Jewish Studies, 956 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore MD 21204. Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2019