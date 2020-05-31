Wallace F. Powers Jr.
1918 - 2020
Waterford - Wallace F. Powers Jr., 102, died May 26, 2020, in Waterford. He was born April 22, 1918, in Camden, N.J. the son of Katharine Wyatt Powers and Wallace F. Powers Sr.

He was raised in Amherst, Mass. and graduated from the Darrow School in 1936, and in 1941, took from the University of Massachusetts Amherst Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in mathematics and Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees in electrical engineering. From 1944 to 1946, he served in the U.S. Navy and is a World War II veteran.

In 1957, he married Dorothy Cruickshnk of Springfield, Mass. As assignments required, Dorothy and Wallace made their home in Connecticut, Illinois and New Jersey. At the U.S. Electrical Motor Co. in Milford, he was the chief applications engineer for AC and DC coordinated multi-motor electrical drive systems. Some of his work is recorded in the U.S. Patent Office. He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat in 1983.

His other interests included classical music, ballet, musical theatre, reading philosophy and, best of all, talking with good friends accompanied by the delicious liquid bounty of nature's grains. His guiding life principals were truth, ethics and compassion.

His wife predeceased him April 1, 2014. He is survived by cousins, Barbara Dodelin, of New Jersey, Shirley Miller, of New Mexico; and his niece Cynthia Barton, of California.

His greatest debt was to all the wonderful friends who so greatly enhanced the lives of both Dorothy and Wallace in their later years. There will be no services and burial is private. A Celebration of Life for him will be held at a later date. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting with the arrangements. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.Byles.com.

Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.
