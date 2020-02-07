|
Uncasville - Beloved Husband, Dad, "Dzagie", friend and neighbor, Walter Bielaska passed away peaceful Jan. 31, 2020. We are deeply saddened and morn our loss however all those fortunate enough to have been part of his life, he left us with an abundance of beautiful, unique memories to treasure forever. God broke the mold when he created Walter. He was one of a kind. He unselfishly and generously shared his gifts and talents as a fine craftsman for the betterment of others.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Mary Lou Bielaska; his daughter Jamie Bielaska McCabe and husband Raymond of Ellington; son-in-law James Lundeberg of Ellington; his sister Catherine Sencio and husband Nicholas of Plainville; brother-in-law Edward Szczepanek and wife June of Massachusetts; sister-in-law Mary Jane Bielaska of Michigan; five grandchildren, Sarah McCabe Krupa and husband James of Florida, Kevin McCabe, Kailyn, Chelsea and Madison Lundeberg; and great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Charlotte Krupa; his nephews and nieces, Joseph, Kathleen, Edward, Mari , Nicky, Mary G., Michael, Eddy, David and their spouses and children; as well as two special chosen family members, Terri and Jan.
Walter was predeceased by his beloved daughter Lori Ann Bielaska Lundeberg; and brothers, Edward and Joseph Bielaska.
A very special thank you for the care and compassion of staff at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Deviate of New London and the VNA of SE CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the New London Soup Kitchen or Habitat for Humanity can be made.
Calling hours are from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in St. Joseph Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private on a later date.
Condolences may be shared on Walter's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020