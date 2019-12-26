|
Waterford - Walter "Walt" Edward Frankewicz Sr., 86, of Waterford passed away peacefully at Fairview Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Walt is the son of the late Edward and Elsie (Paul) Frankewicz. He married Rosalie (Longo) Frankewicz June 30, 1956. She survives him.
Walt attended New London schools and served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Central Vermont Railroad, General Dynamics Electric Boat and retired from the City of New London in 1996.
Walt is survived by his wife of 63 years; his children, Walter Frankewicz Jr. of Elizabeth, Colo.; Jean (Steven) Logan of Quaker Hill; Peggy (John) Boucher of Westerly, R.I.; George (Teresa) Frankewicz of Waterford and his sister Joan Palladino of Salem. Walt was a proud father, grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of seven. He is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Edward and Lawrence Frankewicz; and a sister Dorothy (Tina) Davies.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview in Groton for their unwavering care and compassion.
Calling hours are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, with a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, all in New London. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the of Connecticut: alz.org/ct or 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360 or to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation: TBBCF.org or PO Box 785, New London, CT 06320. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 26, 2019