|
|
Norwood, Mass. - Walter Edwin "Walt" Tucker, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Norwood Dec. 23, with family at his side.
Walter was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Malden, Mass. to Warren and Lucy Tucker. During his senior year of high school, shortly after his 18th birthday, he volunteered to join the Army's Air Force and rose to the level of Staff Sergeant. After serving his country honorably, he attended and graduated from Boston University in 1950.
In 1956, Walter completed executive training at Harvard's Business School and took a position with NCR in Boston. During this time, he met his future wife, Judith "Judy" Read and after short courtship were married in Longmeadow, Mass. in 1959.
In 1967, Walter accepted a position at Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, and moved his growing family to East Lyme. Walter earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Southern California in 1977 and ultimately retired from Electric Boat in 1988.
After retirement, Walt and Judy travelled internationally on sightseeing tours and domestically to visit their families, friends, their sons and their families.
Walt was a devoted husband, an active and supportive father, a loving son and brother. He was steady and dependable, would always help a neighbor or friend in need and recognized the importance of treating everyone with respect. He would quietly, but firmly, stand up for someone wronged, and was content to stand aside and let others shine. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years; his two sisters, Rowena and Janet; and his brother, Warren. He is survived by his sister Sylvia of Santa Clara, Calif.; his three sons, Warren (Mary) of Hartland, Vt., Gordon (Karin) of Kentfield, Calif., and John (Mary Lee) of Medfield, Mass.; and by his ten loving grandchildren.
A service celebrating Walter's life will be held at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church in Old Lyme, at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019