1/
Walter G. Schroeter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mesa, Ariz. - Walter G. Schroeter passed away in Mesa, Ariz. June 22, 2020. He was born in Mystic Nov. 18, 1930. He lived in Mystic until he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radioman aboard the submarine rescue ship, Tringa, during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Pfizer for 35 years, until his retirement. When he retired, he moved to Mesa, Ariz., and kept busy playing his guitar, banjo and fiddle, and singing to entertain people in nursing homes and at band concerts around the Mesa area.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Beatrice Schroeter; his son Dr. Vernon Schroeter and partner, Nancy Rice and her family; his sister Irene Fontaine, of Mystic; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Mary Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved