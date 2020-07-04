Mesa, Ariz. - Walter G. Schroeter passed away in Mesa, Ariz. June 22, 2020. He was born in Mystic Nov. 18, 1930. He lived in Mystic until he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radioman aboard the submarine rescue ship, Tringa, during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Pfizer for 35 years, until his retirement. When he retired, he moved to Mesa, Ariz., and kept busy playing his guitar, banjo and fiddle, and singing to entertain people in nursing homes and at band concerts around the Mesa area.



He is survived by his wife Marilyn Beatrice Schroeter; his son Dr. Vernon Schroeter and partner, Nancy Rice and her family; his sister Irene Fontaine, of Mystic; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Mary Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews.



He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store