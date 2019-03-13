|
|
|
Colchester - Walter "Corky" Sawchuk, 53, of West Chester, Ohio and formerly of Colchester, passed away at home Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019. Born June 16, 1965 in Middletown, a son of Dolores (Bengston) Sawchuk of Colchester and the late Walter Henry Sawchuk. The family will receive guests starting at 11 a.m. Saturday Mar. 16, at the Colchester Federated Church 60 Main St. Colchester 06415, before a Celebration of Life at noon. Donations in his memory may be made to the Colchester Federated Church. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019
