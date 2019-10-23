Home

Wanda J. Kennedy


1944 - 2019
Wanda J. Kennedy Obituary
Uncasville - Wanda J. Kennedy, 74, died Oct. 20, 2019, at home.

Wanda was born Oct. 28, 1944, in New Haven to the late Jonathan Walston Jr. and Marian Walston (Hudson). She was a graduate of Guilford High School. She worked diligently and loyally for over 30 years at Graybar Electric in Hamden.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cancer Research Institute at https://www.cancerresearch.org
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019
