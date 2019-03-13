Oakdale - Wanda J. Palmer, age 77, of Oakdale, passed away Mar. 9, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family.



She was born on May 11, 1941 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Andrew and Marion (Rybikowskis) Urh. She married David C. Palmer June 11, 1960 in Waukegan, Illinois.



Wanda was the former President and Treasurer for the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department where she started as an EMT and she was also a Den Mother and volunteered for the Cub Scouts.



Her family was her most greatest joy in life and spent every moment she could with them. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, mother, gramma, great-gramma and friend. She was the one person you could count on if you needed anything at any time. She also had a great sense of humor. She may have been short in stature but the love she had for her family was larger than life. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.



Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Carol Palmer, Glenn Palmer, Steven Palmer,



Joann Horton and daughter in law Renea Wunderlin. She also leaves behind her grandkids Ashley



Palmer, David Palmer, Kayla Palmer-Nobleza, Garrod Street-Palmer and his wife Danae, Jason Horton Jr.



and his wife Leoness, Trent Chabot-Palmer, Dylan Wunderlin; and great-grandchildren Logan, Isaias, Jayden, Aleighna, Layla and Sevanna.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Oakdale Fire Department, 444 Chapel Hill Road, Oakdale.



Donations may be made in Wanda's honor to the at or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org .



Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.org to leave an online condolence for the Palmer family. Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary