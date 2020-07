Groton - Ward Martin Ritchey passed away peacefully July 18, 2020, at home with his family.He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Evelyn Sherman Ritchey, the love of his life.Donations in his memory may be made to The Disabled Veterans or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Funeral Services will be private. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.