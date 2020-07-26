1/1
Ward Martin Ritchey
{ "" }
Groton - Ward Martin Ritchey passed away peacefully July 18, 2020, at home with family, after a battle with leukemia.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Evelyn Sherman Ritchey, the love of his life. He is also survived by his sons, Douglas Ritchey (Laurel Holmes), of Mystic and Craig Ritchey, of Richardson, Texas; his grandson Dante Ritchey, of Falmouth, Mass.; and many loved ones in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Washington.

Ward served four years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his professional career, which included work at Thermos and other companies, Ward dedicated his time to helping others as a meticulous handyman. Ward also served on the board of the Mystic-Noank Library.

He discovered a love of sailing after moving with the family to Mumford Cove. He enjoyed his yard immensely, putting many miles on his like-new lawnmower. Ever the teaser, he also leaves behind many witty notes on the back of family photos and others left for Doug and "DIL," daughter-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Disabled American Veterans or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinoto Funeral Home and will be private.

Published in The Day on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
