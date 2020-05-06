Uncasville -– Warren B. Rogers Sr., 88, died peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at L + M Hospital in New London.
Besides his wife Barbara, Warren is also survived by his three children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several other family members and friends.
Due to current events, funeral plans are temporarily on hold and will be scheduled at a later date.
If you'd like to share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 6, 2020.