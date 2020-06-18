Dear Patty, Larry and families:
We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. A wonderful life, a wonderful man, leaves behind a wonderful legacy. Our hearts go out to you at this very difficult time. God bless and may the memories you hold so fondly, give you comfort in your time of need.
Our sincerest condolences,
Ronnie and Suzi Antoniac
Montville - Warren R. Coggeshall, 94, a longtime Montville resident passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Norwich March 18, 1926, he was the son of the late John A. and Frances (Roode) Coggeshall. He lived at the family's dairy farm in Uncasville. He was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy class of 1944.
He married Shirley Scholfield Oct. 10, 1953. They were married for 42 years until her passing in 1995. Warren was a loving husband and became Shirley's primary care giver for 15 years because of her declining health.
He will be remembered as a kind, generous person who had a gentle soul and was always willing to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
He is survived by his children, Raymond and wife Kathy, David and wife Donna, Patty and husband Larry, and his son Bill; three grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother John Coggeshall.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich. In recognition of Warren's 43 year involvement with the Raymond Library, of which he served for many years as the President of the Board, his family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Raymond Library, 832 Raymond Hill Rd, Oakdale, CT 06370.
Please visit woyaszandson.com to see a full obituary or to leave a letter of condolence for the family.
Published in The Day on Jun. 18, 2020.