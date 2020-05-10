New London - Friday evening, April 24, 2020, Wayne Alfred Morse, alias "WAMO," drove off into the hereafter. He was just shy of his 93rd birthday. He leaves behind a son, Bill of Bellows Falls, Vt.; and a daughter, Mickey, of Chelmsford, England. WAMO was married to Miss Marilynne MacDonald, alias "Fuzzy," who predeceased him. A Memorial Service will be held next year for WAMO in his adopted hometown of New London.
WAMO grew up in Compton, Calif. and later attended high school in San Francisco, Calif. after his parents divorced. He enjoyed being in the Sea Scouts not far from Fishermen's Wharf and played the trumpet at early sock hops. WAMO's first Model A was a hot rod known to police in the Golden Gate Park District. In 1945, he joined the United States Navy and worked as an oiler in the engine room.
Shifting gears, WAMO grabbed a chance to attend the Coast Guard Academy and it was at this time that he met Miss Marilynne MacDonald of Farmington Avenue in New London. They spent the first five years of marriage in Bellflower, outside of Los Angeles, Calif. where he surveyed land for future track home developments.
With some money saved, WAMO and Fuzzy came back to New London. After two years of commuting to Storrs, he picked up his degree in civil engineering, and worked on water projects for the City of New London. He later crossed the river to work as a civilian for the U.S. Navy in quality control at General Dynamics Electric Boat. WAMO liked his job, and retired in 1989.
When he was not out surveying on Saturdays, WAMO enjoyed sailing and tinkering with older cars. While sailing and bailing, he managed to win a few races with his Quincy Adams sloop. WAMO loved the Thames Yacht Club and Ocean Beach Park on classic car nights.
An avid reader of sea stories, WAMO asks that you consider a donation to the New London Public Library. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.