Dear Mickey and Bill:

Over the years and across the miles, a short note to of sympathetic reacquaintance. I well remember taking part in your Mom's funeral, but what I remember far better are the years when Marilynn and Wayne were regular features around the church and parish at St. Joseph's. May their memories be blessed, and may you be truly grateful for the gift of such parents.

Father Ed Dempsey

