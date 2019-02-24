Groton - Wayne W. Carlson, 67, of Groton, born July 5, 1951, sailed into the sunset Feb. 7, 2019. He died Feb. 7 at L&M Hospital after a long, valiant fight against a multiplicity of ailments.



Wayne "Crash" Carlson was born in Norwich, son of Jeanne Molyneaux and Eric Hamilton Carlson. He attended public schools in Newtown and New Milford, until joining the Marines and serving in Vietnam. Wayne was a "tunnel rat", a particularly dangerous job, which was suited to his tenacious style and wiry body frame. After returning to civilian life, Wayne worked at a number of jobs, including as a cook in several restaurants, following in his father's footsteps as a trained chef. He was friendly and loquacious, able to strike up a conversation with any stranger who would, more often than not, become a friend. He travelled extensively, becoming a master diver and boat captain, working on salvage expeditions in the Caribbean and delivering yachts to the West Indies and along the eastern seaboard. His base was in Coral Bay, St. John's, in the Virgin Islands, where he lived aboard a sailboat with his much adored dog, Gertie, with whom many adventures were enjoyed.



In later years, he returned to Connecticut where he tirelessly devoted himself to his family. He learned the streets of southeastern Connecticut by heart while working as a taxi driver, then later becoming a dispatcher. He developed a passion for woodworking, coming up with ingenious solutions for clients and family members and apprenticed with a local boatbuilder. He took over his late father's workshop and restored cabinets, chairs and other furniture and wood heirlooms. With help from longtime friend Nate Strong he built a large deck for his home, including an awning. He worked with local veterinary clinics to rescue and care for a feral cat colony, building heated shelters and helping to pay for spaying and neutering until the colony was finally entirely rehomed. Many of his rescues live on in his and family homes to this day, loved and spoiled, including his own devoted Bootsie.



He joins his mother and father, beloved sister, Tracey Miller-Carlson; aunt, Diane Haigh; uncle, Philip Carlson; and great friends, John Henry Stratman and Michael Allen.



He is survived by sister, Susan Harvey (Leslie) of Southbury; niece, Dana Damato (Phil) of Waterbury; great-niece, Brooke; and great-nephew, Luke; nephew, Danial Harvey of Southbury; great-niece, Sydney; sister, Lorraine Buck of Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; nephew, Rich Arbitelle of Atlanta, Ga.; great-nephew, Abraham; brother, David Carlson (Jenine) of New Milford; niece, Amanda Stefanatos (Spiros) of Brookfield; and great-nieces, Arianna and Ava; niece, Alexa Landoldt (Aaron) of Holden, Mass.; nephew, David M. Carlson of New Milford; brother, Christopher Carlson (Melinda) of South Glastonbury; and niece, Maren; his aunt, Eleanor "Molly" Sheridan of Sun City, Ariz.; his uncle, David L. Carlson of Groton, with whom he made his home; and many cousins and countless friends whose lives are richer for having known him, among them long time friends and colleagues, Walter Raynor and John L. Wells, Marcy Shurdam Anders, Lisa Wochek and "Uncle Louie" Cheney.



The family is being assisted in funeral arrangements by Byles-Macdougall Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. Donations may be gifted in his name to http://www.forgottenfelinesct.org/