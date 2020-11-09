1/1
Wayne J. Fried
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nevada City, Calif. - In loving memory of Wayne J. Fried, 48, who passed away at his home unexpectedly Oct. 10, 2020.

Our hearts are broken, but we know we will see him again. All the memories we have will go on in our hearts and minds. Everyone that knew Wayne, knew that he was very loving and fun to be around. He always had something to tell us that would make us laugh! Wayne loved living in California and traveling in his van wherever and whenever he wanted. He enjoyed music, especially the Grateful Dead band. He also had a green thumb like his mom. Wayne would always put the needs of his friends and family above his own. If you were lucky enough to call Wayne your friend, you were truly blessed. Wayne was one of the sweetest men to ever live. "He had the biggest heart of anyone I ever knew," as expressed by his brother Charlie. He will be sorely missed!

In addition to his loving mother Marie Fried White and stepfather Tiger White, he is survived by his girlfriend Jewel of Nevada City, Calif.; his sister Lisa Nilsson of Ledyard; his brother Charlie Fried of King, N.C.; and four nieces; and three nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his father William J. Fried of Fort Pierce, Fla. A private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooper & Weaver Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved