Nevada City, Calif. - In loving memory of Wayne J. Fried, 48, who passed away at his home unexpectedly Oct. 10, 2020.



Our hearts are broken, but we know we will see him again. All the memories we have will go on in our hearts and minds. Everyone that knew Wayne, knew that he was very loving and fun to be around. He always had something to tell us that would make us laugh! Wayne loved living in California and traveling in his van wherever and whenever he wanted. He enjoyed music, especially the Grateful Dead band. He also had a green thumb like his mom. Wayne would always put the needs of his friends and family above his own. If you were lucky enough to call Wayne your friend, you were truly blessed. Wayne was one of the sweetest men to ever live. "He had the biggest heart of anyone I ever knew," as expressed by his brother Charlie. He will be sorely missed!



In addition to his loving mother Marie Fried White and stepfather Tiger White, he is survived by his girlfriend Jewel of Nevada City, Calif.; his sister Lisa Nilsson of Ledyard; his brother Charlie Fried of King, N.C.; and four nieces; and three nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his father William J. Fried of Fort Pierce, Fla. A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store