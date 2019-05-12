Services Byles Memorial Home - New London 99 Huntington St New London , CT 06320 860 442 0343 Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Margo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne J. Margo

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Pawcatuck - Wayne J. Magro, 79, of Pawcatuck, son of the late Nicola and Marie (Morano) Magro, passed away at home Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 17-year battle with cancer.



He was born March 11, 1940, in New London. Wayne was married to Nancy (MacKay) Magro and they spent 59 years of marriage together, she survives him. Nancy was the love of Wayne's life and with her love and encouragement they built years of memories far beyond medical expectations.



Besides his wife he is survived by his five children, Wayne S. Magro (Kathleen), Heidi Magro (David Dahm), Robert Magro (Kimberly), Gina Magro, Jill Main (David); as well as his favorite four-legged children, Molly and Angus; his grandchildren, Samantha, Arianne, Alexandra, Christopher, Jessica, Benjamin, Cecelia, Cheyenne, and Wade; his great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Rowen, Liam, Kael, and Levi. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Magro (Ann); sister Dolores Schehl; sisters-in-law Barbara Magro, Ina Jean MacKay, Barbara MacKay; and brother-in-law Joseph Cronin. He was predeceased by his brother Nicholas; brothers-in-law, Bill Schehland, Bill Mackay; sister-in-law Patricia Cronin; and his in-laws Evelyn and Angus MacKay.



Wayne, upon graduating New London High School, studied at Mitchell College. He was a Master Ship Builder at Electric Boat where he started his career in 1959 as a learner in the electronics department. He spent five years as the Site Lead on the Ohio Class program in West Milton, N.Y. When he and his family returned from New York he was chosen as the Ships Manager for the Ohio SSBN 726. Wayne's ability to build teams and get the job done earned him the title of Manager of Ships Management after which he was chosen to lead the Seawolf Program Office. His drive and work ethic earned him numerous awards, citations and accolades from his peers as well as the crew of many of the ships on which he was the Ships Manager. Wayne retired in 1999 after 40 years of service.



As successful as he was at work, Wayne's greatest joy was his family. He loved spending time with family and especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He could always be found riding around on his tractor with one or more of them or teaching them how to use the Kubota. Wayne was always the first one to help his children around their houses, providing them with his knowledge and wisdom. Wayne was a thinker and a doer. He could find a solution to any problem and he could repair just about anything that came his way. He also enjoyed woodworking.



Wayne and Nancy loved to go out to dinner and had a weekly routine of restaurants they frequented. Through those outings his family grew to include everyone he met through the enjoyment of good food and great company.



Wayne was an avid fisherman and made sure to teach each of his children and grandchildren the art of fishing. He always found time to go fishing with his family. He looked forward to opening day of trout season, which was his tradition for over 50 years, where he would take his children and later his grandchildren for the first catch of the season.



Wayne never gave up on anything or anyone and was a fighter until the end. He will be missed by all who knew him but most deeply by his family.



A celebration of Wayne's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Mystic Marriott Octagon, 625 North Rd, Groton.



Donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT. 06360 or a .



