Abbey Cremation Service
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Montville VFW
91 Raymond Hill Road
Uncasville, CT
View Map
Wayne K. Avery


1952 - 2019
Wayne K. Avery Obituary
New London – Wayne K. Avery, 67, of New London passed away peacefully June 16, 2019. He was born in New London May 19, 1952.

He is predeceased by his wife, Jo-Anne Avery (Ressler); and his father Kenneth Avery. He is survived by his mother Muriel Benjamin (Harris) of Groton; sons, Wayne Elliott Avery of Pennsylvania and Travis Avery of New London; two sisters, Kathy and her husband Joseph Sadosky of Fla., Lisa and her husband Wayne Donahue of Hanover; four brothers, Gary Avery of Groton, David Avery and his wife Karen of Danielson, James Benjamin of Groton and Thomas Benjamin of Groton; five grandchildren; lots of nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. August 4, 2019, at the Montville VFW, 91 Raymond Hill Road, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019
