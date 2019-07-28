|
|
New London – Wayne K. Avery, 67, of New London passed away peacefully June 16, 2019. He was born in New London May 19, 1952.
He is predeceased by his wife, Jo-Anne Avery (Ressler); and his father Kenneth Avery. He is survived by his mother Muriel Benjamin (Harris) of Groton; sons, Wayne Elliott Avery of Pennsylvania and Travis Avery of New London; two sisters, Kathy and her husband Joseph Sadosky of Fla., Lisa and her husband Wayne Donahue of Hanover; four brothers, Gary Avery of Groton, David Avery and his wife Karen of Danielson, James Benjamin of Groton and Thomas Benjamin of Groton; five grandchildren; lots of nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. August 4, 2019, at the Montville VFW, 91 Raymond Hill Road, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019