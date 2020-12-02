1/
Wayne Lawrence Perry
1964 - 2020
New London - Our beloved brother, Wayne Lawrence Perry, 56, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 20, 1964, in New London to the late Hugh and Lorraine Perry and was predeceased by his wife Paula Perry.

Wayne is survived by his three sisters, Donna Algiere (Charlie) and Gail Kirsch (Jeffrey) both from Uncasville, Lynn Perry-Street (Robert) from Waterford; his brother Ralph Perry (Dale) from North Stonington; and his three nieces, Laura Lohse from Lebanon, Taylor Mooney from Waterford, and Shaina Kirsch from Uncasville.

He will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Day on Dec. 2, 2020.
