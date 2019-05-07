|
Pawcatuck - Wayne J. Magro, 79, of Pawcatuck, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 11, 1940, in New London, the son of Nicola and Marie Magro.
Upon graduating high school, Wayne studied at Mitchell College. He went on to work at Electric Boat retiring a program manager.
Wayne was married to Nancy (MacKay) Magro. She survives him.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on a date and time to be announced in a future edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019
