IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of WAYNE EDWARD RUGH Sept. 30, 1937 - Feb. 5, 1970 Fifty years have passed and we have remembered you every day and have honored and cherished every memory. You left a profound mark on every one who knew you, and no one more than your family. The business you started in 1965 still provides for so many and we are humbled and greatful to all mighty God for His guiding hand. All of us are looking forward to our family union and o what a joyous occasion that will be. Sadly Missed And Loved By, Brenda, Dwaine, Darryl, Karen & Sally
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2020