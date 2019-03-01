|
Norwich - Wendy Bess McGrath, 55 of Norwich, passed away Feb. 19, 2019.
Wendy was born in Putnam, Aug. 30, 1963, to Ronald and Adele Rudyk Speed. She married Thomas Edward McGrath Sr. who sadly predeceased her in 2014.
She attended Griswold High School and carried for the United States Postal Service in Groton and Norwich.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke., Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2019
