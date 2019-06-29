Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley D. "Wes" Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley D. "Wes" Jones Obituary
Groton - Wesley D. Jones, 62, of Groton passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 19, 2019, while recovering from a recent illness.

"Wes" was originally born in El Paso, Texas. However, he resided in Connecticut for most of his life; graduating from East Lyme High School in 1974. He eventually settled in Groton. He had recently retired from Foxwoods Resort and Casino, where he worked for 15 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Jones; cherished daughter Cristy Jones and grandson Bradyn Shallcross; stepsons, Patrick Courtney, Jeffery Courtney, and Chris McLaughlin; and brothers, Gary Jones, Sid Jones, and Zeb Jones.

All services will be private.
Published in The Day on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.