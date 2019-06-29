|
Groton - Wesley D. Jones, 62, of Groton passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 19, 2019, while recovering from a recent illness.
"Wes" was originally born in El Paso, Texas. However, he resided in Connecticut for most of his life; graduating from East Lyme High School in 1974. He eventually settled in Groton. He had recently retired from Foxwoods Resort and Casino, where he worked for 15 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Jones; cherished daughter Cristy Jones and grandson Bradyn Shallcross; stepsons, Patrick Courtney, Jeffery Courtney, and Chris McLaughlin; and brothers, Gary Jones, Sid Jones, and Zeb Jones.
All services will be private.
Published in The Day on June 29, 2019