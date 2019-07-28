|
Rockport, Mass. - Westin Boer of Rockport, Mass. passed away June 28, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. His wife, Laura, was at his side. He had lived at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, Mass. for the last three and a half years of his life, where he was cared for by a loving and attentive team of nurses and other staff members. His family deeply appreciates the tenderness, good humor, and dignity with which this team carried out their duties.
Westin received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the University of Connecticut in 1957. While there, he became a member of the Fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and maintained friendships with several of his fraternity brothers throughout the rest of his life.
Westin retired from the Navy as a Commander in 1982 after 25 years of service. His tenure included service aboard three naval vessels: the USS Snohomish County (LST 1126), the USS Bearss (DD654) and the USS Biddle (CG-34) of which he was a Plankowner (one of the original officers onboard). After the ship's commissioning in January of 1967, Westin and his shipmates were deployed to Vietnam,where they carried out Posiive Identification Radar Advisory duties, anti-air warfare and sea-air rescue activities. Ever devoted to the Navy and his shipmates, Westin continued to attend reunions with all the USS Biddle Plankowners until April of 2014.
Westin also held many other positions while in the Navy-Operations Officer, Instructor at the Defense Information School in Indiana and the Navel Air Technical Training Center in Georgia; Public Affairs Officer at the Pentagon and at the Naval Post-Graduate School in Monterey, Calif., Press Officer at the Naval Base In Guantanamo,Cuba where he ran a radio station for the base, and finally as Director of Information at the Navy Office of Information in Boston, Mass. While serving in this last duty station he ran Operation Sail for the city of Boston and the Navy.
After retiring from the Navy, he served as the Administrator of New England Memorial Hospital, then as Executive Director of the North of Boston Visitor and Convention Center. He had many pursuits and interests outside of work-riding for various hunt clubs around the U.S., caring for his beloved horses, pursuing his interest in photography and poetry and participating in several choruses, including Chorus North Shore and The Cape Ann Symphony Singers. He was an active member of First Church Boston, Unitarian Universalist, serving as Treasurer, on ministerial and internship committees and singing in the church choir. He loved riding his bike all over Cape Ann and beyond. He was also a prolific writer, interviewing artists and business owners in the greater Boston area for articles published in arts magazines and local newspapers.
Westin is survived by his three daughters, Katherine Boer-Loadholtes and her husband, Wayne, of Fort Pierce, Fla., Karol Otto and her husband, Mark of Milwaukie, Ore., and Virginia Wallace and her husband, Mark, of San Diego, Calif.; as well as grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, and Jessie Otto, Fenton Wallace, and Kyler, Maddie, and Lucas McCaddon; his sister, Gertrude Smith of Mystic; his brother Ed Shensie and his wife, Joyce, of Westbrook; nephews, Russell Smith and his wife, Jane, and Marco Boer and his wife, Laura; and nieces, Liz Smith and Lyn Lawson. He is also survived by his great nieces, Hillary, Chelsea, Kathryn and Allison of the Smith family and Sydney, Lydia, Camille and Beatrice of the Boer family. His wife, Laura Vance, and his beloved dog, Kupcake, will deeply miss him while keeping his memory alive in their hearts.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Starr Cemetery in Groton, CT.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019