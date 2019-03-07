Big Sky, Mont. - Whitney Barclay VerSteeg passed away Feb. 25th at her home in Big Sky, Montana. She was born May 29, 1986, in New Britain to Jay Russell VerSteeg and Nina Sturges Barclay. Whitney graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 2004, and UNC Greensboro in 2008.



Whitney enjoyed skiing, equestrian sports and traveling. She will be remembered most for her wit, resiliency, grit, passion for skiing and horseback riding.



Whitney is survived by her parents, Russ VerSteeg and Nina Barclay of Norwich; her brother, Carl VerSteeg of Norwich; her grandparents, Sally and Bobby Creel of Raleigh, N.C.; numerous cousins; aunts and uncles; and her companion, Paul Burns of Big Sky, Mont.



Memorial gatherings will be held at a later time. Contributions in Whitney's memory can be made to Women In Action, http://bigskywia.org or http://www.shejumps.org.



Condolences and memories may be shared on Whitney's fb page or with the family at www.dahlcares.com